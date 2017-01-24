Tribes Make Their Casino Case To East Windsor

January 24, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: casino, Connecticut, East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hundreds turned out at East Windsor Middle School Tuesday night to learn more about plans for a third casino in Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have narrowed the possible locations for a casino to sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

In East Windsor, the site is the former Showcase Cinemas along Interstate 91. The sites in Windsor Locks include Bradley International Airport and a tobacco fieled not far from the airport.

The tribes plan to invest $300 million to create a 200,000 square-foot casino boasting 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games.

The tribes say another casino is needed to blunt competition from a casino slated to open in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2018.

The tribes say a casino in north-central Connecticut would create more than 6,500 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.

The tribes’ presentation to the town included testimonials from a local business owner, a representative of United Way and a dealer at Foxwoods Casino, about how the two casinos in Southeastern Connecticut have benefitted the community.

