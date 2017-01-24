This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, addresses megalomaniac delusion.

7:50- Carolyn Kuan, Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, shares a preview of upcoming shows at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Scribing the Void, January 26th at Real Art Ways, Symphony Love Potions, February 10-12th at The Bushnell.

8:20- John Carbone, AHCT Sales Manager discusses Access Health CT Small Business.

