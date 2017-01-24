Police: Burglary Suspect Left Keys, Cellphone At The Scene

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man suspected of breaking into a Connecticut animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down – he left his keys and cellphone behind.

The Connecticut Post reports that police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital in Stratford recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside, police say they found a trail of blood on the floor along with keys and a phone. They said it appeared the burglar was looking for drugs.

Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.

Bruner said he had lost the items, but couldn’t remember where.

