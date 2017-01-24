New Developer: Dunkin’ Donuts Park Remains On Schedule

(CBS Connecticut) — After a season of construction-related delays and frustration, Dunkin’ Donuts Park is now on schedule for the Yard Goats’ home opener April 13.

At a meeting of the Hartford Stadium Authority today, officials with the current construction team said an important pedestrian bridge has been finished, and structural work on staircases is done. But fire proofing is still being installed and missing expansion joints are being added.

Arch Insurance construction consultant Mike Spinelli says the project schedule is very tight, with no extra time built-in.

But Spinelli also says that the longer the current construction team is working in the building, the less likely they are to find any additional problems.

Previous developer Centerplan sued the city after being kicked off the project.