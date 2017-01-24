Lawmakers Urged To Approve Pension Restructuring Deal

January 24, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: state budget

SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget director is urging Connecticut lawmakers to approve a tentative plan to restructure state pension obligations and help avoid huge payments that loom in the future.

Ben Barnes, Office of Policy and Management secretary, told the Appropriations Committee Tuesday the agreement the Democratic administration reached with state employee unions will help stabilize payments and reduce risk to the state’s main spending account.

Without this deal, Malloy has said Connecticut could see payments jump from $826 million in 2010-2011, when he first took office, to $6 billion in 2032. This plan sets payments at approximately $2.5 billion a year until 2021, after which they would stabilize and begin declining.

The agreement does not make any changes to pension benefits. Some lawmakers have been seeking changes to cut costs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Latest School Closings and Delays
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia