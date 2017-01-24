Groups Unite To Oppose Third Casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A dozen groups from both the left and right of the political spectrum have united to oppose a third casino in Connecticut.

The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut includes a range of liberal faith groups, the conservative Family Institute of Connecticut, and the League of Women Voters.

In a news conference at the state Capitol Tuesday, they groups outlined why they oppose expanding gaming beyond the reservations of Connecticut’s two federally-recognized Native American tribes. The coalition warns that expanding gaming would spread gambling addiction, weaken local communities, not bring in the promised revenue, and open the door to other forms of gambling, among other concerns.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say a third casino is needed to protect revenue and jobs from a casino that MGM is building in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes have narrowed the potential location for a third casino to sites in Windsor Locks and East Windsor.

Any proposal to expand gaming would require legislative approval.