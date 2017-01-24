Groups Unite To Oppose Third Casino

January 24, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Casinos, Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A dozen groups from both the left and right of the political spectrum have united to oppose a third casino in Connecticut.

The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut includes a range of liberal faith groups, the conservative Family Institute of Connecticut, and the League of Women Voters.

In a news conference at the state Capitol Tuesday, they groups outlined why they oppose expanding gaming beyond the reservations of Connecticut’s two federally-recognized Native American tribes. The coalition warns that expanding gaming would spread gambling addiction, weaken local communities, not bring in the promised revenue, and open the door to other forms of gambling, among other concerns.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say a third casino is needed to protect revenue and jobs from a casino that MGM is building in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes have narrowed the potential location for a third casino to sites in Windsor Locks and East Windsor.

Any proposal to expand gaming would require legislative approval.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Latest School Closings and Delays
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia