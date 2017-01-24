Greatest Championship Stretches in Sports History

by Rob Joyce

Don’t look now, but the Patriots are in the Super Bowl – again. Sunday’s 36-27 dismantling of the Steelers was a classic New England beatdown: Tom Brady picked apart the Pittsburgh secondary, and his main target was a former college lacrosse player that was castoff by other teams (Chris Hogan) while the defense quietly shut down one of the league’s top units.

For Brady and Bill Belichick it’s yet another shot at the Lombardi Trophy. No matter what era or what sport with which you compare, the Patriots’ run is among the most impressive in sports history, and certainly tops in the NFL.

Going sport by sport, here are the most impressive championship runs ever:

NFL – New England Patriots:

In the Brady/Belichick era this is New England’s seventh Super Bowl appearance, and a win over the Falcons would be their fifth Lombardi Trophy. It would all but end the debate of who the greatest quarterback of all-time is. Even if Atlanta comes out on top, the numbers are still mind-boggling: 11 AFC title game appearances, including six straight, 14 division titles and only one season (2002) with more than six losses. And to do it during the free agency era? Remarkable.

NBA – Boston Celtics:

With all due respect to Jordan’s Bulls (six titles in eight years) no one can touch the Celtics’ run of 1957-69. In that 13-year stretch Boston won 11 titles – including eight straight from ’59-66) and made 12 Finals appearances. Led by Red Auerbach and Bill Russell (who was a player-coach the last three of those years) the Celtics went on the most dominant run in NBA history. Aside from Russell, the roster features names like Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, KC Jones and Tom Sanders, all Hall of Famers.

MLB – New York Yankees:

Obviously with the Yankees you have some options for which dynasty was the “greatest”. But because of the mere longevity, the stretch from 1936-64 goes down here. From the rookie season of Joe DiMaggio until the twilight of Mickey Mantle, the 28-season stretch of dominance is merely unfathomable. In that span, New York won 16 World Series and 22 American League pennants. And in an era where there were no playoffs, the team with the best regular season record went to the World Series. And nearly 80 percent of the time, the best regular season team was the Yankees.

NHL – Montreal Canadiens:

The caveat here is that for most of this era there were only six teams, but what the Canadiens were able to pull off is still extraordinary. From 1951-79 they appeared in 21 Stanley Cup Finals, won 16 of them, and had they not lost in 1967 to the Maple Leafs, they would have won 16 Cups in a row. Between Maurice Richard, Jean Beliveau, Guy LaFleur, Ken Dryden, Jacques Plante, Yvan Cournoyer, Henri Richard and countless other superstars, Montreal was a machine.

NCAAF – Miami Hurricanes:

Unlike the other sports, it’s hard to put college football dynasties into perspective because before the BCS era there was no national championship game. Teams would play their bowl games and the voters would determine the champion (or, in many cases, co-champions). Certainly what Alabama has done under Nick Saban is up there, with four national titles and a fifth title game appearance since 2009. But we’ll go with the Miami Hurricanes of the ‘80s. In a 10-year stretch “The U” lost just 14 games, was credited with four national championships, finished No. 2 in the polls to other times, and finished No. 3 on two other occasions. Whether it was Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson or Dennis Erickson leading the way, Miami – with their bad-boy attitude – changed the landscape of college football.

NCAAB – UCLA Bruins:

From 1962-76 the Bruins had the most prolific dynasty in men’s college athletics. Led by John Wooden and featuring two of the greatest players ever in Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton, the boys from Westwood racked up 13 Final Four appearances and won 10 national titles, including seven straight from 1967-73. In that span they won 88 straight games and collected four undefeated seasons. Aside from Walton and Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Gail Goodrich, Sidney Wicks, Walt Hazzard and Jamaal Wilkes also starred for UCLA.

NCAAW – UConn Huskies:

The dynasty still hasn’t stopped to this point. UConn is in midst of winning 11 of the last 21 national championships. Tighten the span over the last decade, the Huskies have been to nine straight Final Fours (longest streak all-time), won four straight national titles (ditto) and have had two separate win streaks of 90-or-more games. What Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey and company have built in Storrs shouldn’t be taken for granted.