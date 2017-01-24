COMPUTER TALK with TAB: Is Phone Data Safe In ‘The Cloud’?

January 24, 2017 10:46 AM

Erik and Bob look at the story of a fired IT administrator who held a college e-mail system hostage. Also in the news, Microsoft offers enhanced security for enterprise customers running Windows 10.  And speaking of Windows 10, it started pushing pop-up ads to Chrome users.

Then the guys from TAB answer your questions: A listener needs recommendations on his security software; Finding the best new laptop computer; Replacing the fan on an old laptop; Troubleshooting wireless connection problems on a laptop; Using OpenDNS for safer Internet surfing; Recommended best practices for securing your Internet connection; How to download the Firefox web browser.

And what does DNS mean? Find out:

Erik and Bob continue with more questions, starting with whether it’s safe to put Verizon phone data in “the cloud”? And are old SNET e-mail addresses subject to the Yahoo account breach?

Find out how to change your old SNET e-mail password, get advice on configuring OpenDNS for improved security, and learn to connect a new router to private wireless network, and how to get the Beats Dashboard to work in Windows 10.

What do you do when Windows Update fails to install updates in Windows 7? Get the answer:

