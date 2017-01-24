Best Comedy Shows Coming To Connecticut In Spring 2017

By Joshua Palmes Everybody could use a good laugh now and then, and Connecticut will make that easy this spring. The upcoming season brings not just better weather, but a variety of hilarious shows and events to theaters all across the state. Whether you like standup comics, improv, or comedic plays, you’ll find something this spring that will keep you in stitches.

www.foxwoods.com Foxwoods Grand Theater350 Trolley Lane Blvd.Mashantucket, CT 06338(800) 369-9663 Date: March 18, 2017 at 8 p.m. George Lopez has been a continuing presence on television this century with two popular sitcoms, a late night talk show, documentaries, and HBO comedy specials. He’s also become an in-demand voice actor for animated movies like Rio. It all stems from his standup act, which includes sharp criticisms of modern society and humorous stories about his Mexican-American family and upbringing, and comes to Foxwoods Resort and Casino in March. Ticket prices are $44 and $54.

www.bushnell.org The Bushnell166 Capitol Ave.Hartford, CT 06106(860) 987-5900 Date: April 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Carol Burnett is an American television comedy icon thanks to her classic hit variety show which ran for 11 seasons on CBS. The 83-year-old legend will appear at Hartford’s Bushnell Theater on April 6 to introduce some of her favorite clips from The Carol Burnett Show and reminisce about her long career in television, Hollywood, and Broadway. She will also take questions from the audience, much as she did at the start of each show. Tickets start at $48.50.

Jeff Dunham's talent for ventriloquism, which he began developing as a child growing up in Texas, has improbably made him one of the most popular standup acts of the last twenty years. Playing straight man to a cast of several puppets, Dunham has starred in seven Comedy Central specials and has made guest appearances on numerous talk shows and sitcoms. Dunham fans can expect to see all of his familiar characters – Walter, Peanut, Achmed – and perhaps some new ones as well. Ticket prices range from $40 to $51.50.

www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org Ridgefield Playhouse80 East Ridge RoadRidgefield, CT 06887(203) 438-5795 Date: April 18, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. For some locally-grown comedy check out this showcase at the venerable Ridgefield Playhouse. Throughout the year comedian Christine O’Leary teaches workshops for students of all ages and backgrounds who want to test out and hone their comedic writing and performing chops. Graduates of her winter class will show off what they’ve learned at this April show hosted by O’Leary. Perhaps you’ll see a future national star. Admission is $20.