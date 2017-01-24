Arrest Made In Armed Robbery

January 24, 2017 7:02 PM
(NORWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A  28 year old Norwich man has turned himself in and faces charges  in an armed robbery  at Harry’s Market on Bridge Street in the Occum section of the city  Saturday night.

Police say  Michael Baker  brandished a handgun and fled, leading  police from Norwich, Waterford and Connecticut State Police  on an hours-long  foot  pursuit.

Baker turned himself in  on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and was interviewed abut the robbery.

Baker is being held on $300,000 bond  for a Wednesday appearance in Norwich Superior Court.

