Arrest Made In Armed Robbery

(NORWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 28 year old Norwich man has turned himself in and faces charges in an armed robbery at Harry’s Market on Bridge Street in the Occum section of the city Saturday night.

Police say Michael Baker brandished a handgun and fled, leading police from Norwich, Waterford and Connecticut State Police on an hours-long foot pursuit.

Baker turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and was interviewed abut the robbery.

Baker is being held on $300,000 bond for a Wednesday appearance in Norwich Superior Court.