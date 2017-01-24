Armed Robbery In East Haven

January 24, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: East Haven, robbery

(EAST HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  East Haven Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at  the Eblens  on Foxon Road Tuesday afternoon.Shortly after 1 o’clock police say a black or hispanic man arrived in a red Nissan Versa with new York plates.He entered the store with a handgun.

The suspect  was wearing  mechanic-style gloves,a gray jacket and pants with sunglasses and  a  medical-type mask  covering his face.He fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the  identity of the suspect  is asked to  contact the East Haven Police Department directly or via  the department’s Facebook page.

