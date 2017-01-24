Armed Robbery In East Haven

(EAST HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Haven Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at the Eblens on Foxon Road Tuesday afternoon.Shortly after 1 o’clock police say a black or hispanic man arrived in a red Nissan Versa with new York plates.He entered the store with a handgun.

The suspect was wearing mechanic-style gloves,a gray jacket and pants with sunglasses and a medical-type mask covering his face.He fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Haven Police Department directly or via the department’s Facebook page.