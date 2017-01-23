Woman Sentenced For Stealing From Connecticut Company

January 23, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Greenwich, Wire Fraud

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A former employee of a Connecticut real estate management and development business has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing more than $700,000 from the company.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Debra Biagi, formerly of Greenwich, was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to repay all the money.

She pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud for stealing the money from the HB Nitkin Group from February 2014 until December 2015.

She was an assistant to the chairman of the company with responsibilities that included managing accounts payable.

Prosecutors say she created fraudulent invoices made out to fictitious companies for masonry, carpentry, electrical and plumbing work. She then used the victims’ checks to the fake companies and deposited the money into her personal bank account.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

