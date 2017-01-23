WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Spend the Night With Billy Crystal

Want to “Spend the Night With Billy Crystal” at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this March? WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is giving you the chance to win tickets… before they go on sale.

Tony® and Emmy Award®-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director Billy Crystal brings his Spend the Night with Billy Crystal to Toyota Oakdale Theatre Saturday March 25 at 8pm for one performance. Crystal promises a hilarious and intimate evening.

“This show is unique. There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it,” said Crystal. “It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

A stand-up comic turned television star, Crystal found fame as a movie funnyman with starring roles in blockbusters such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. He was much loved as the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards, an achievement topped only by Bob Hope, who hosted the Oscars 19 times. Also an award winning author, Crystal’s latest memoir, Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys? was an instant NY Times best seller.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, January 27 at 10am at the Oakdale box office, oakdale.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Mornings with Ray Dunaway all week long… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Billy Crystal

“Spend The Night With Billy Crystal “ Tour

Saturday March 25 8pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets: $133.50*, $108.50*, $93.50*, $68.50*

Tickets On Sale Friday January 27 at 10am

Buy tickets at Oakdale box office, Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets