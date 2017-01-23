Waterbury Woman Killed In Massachusetts Crash

METHUEN, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Waterbury woman has died and another woman is in critical condition after a single-car accident in Massachusetts.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 23-year-old Jennifer Montanez was killed shortly after the 3 a.m. Sunday crash.

She was a back-seat passenger in a vehicle that swerved off a road and into a telephone pole in Methuen, Massachusetts. Another passenger, Jessenia Ramos, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle’s driver and a third passenger were also hospitalized, bit with non-life threatening injuries. Police suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

