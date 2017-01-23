This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 23, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:00- Bill Curry is on the air with Ray. Well, we have a new president… Now what?

8:20- Prof Scott McLean just returned with students from Quinnipiac University from the inauguration of President Trump. Hear his story.

8:50- Mayor Monday continues with an on air visit from Jeff Flax, Mayor of Groton.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.