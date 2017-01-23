Prison Time For Man Who Stole From Veterans Groups

January 23, 2017 8:27 AM
MANSFIELD, Conn.

MANSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Mansfield man who stole more than $150,000 from two veterans’ groups and spent a large portion of it on internet pornography has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 72-year-old Frederick Brown was also ordered by a judge last week to serve five years of probation and to pay back the stolen money.

Brown pleaded guilty in October to first-degree larceny in the theft of $143,0 from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 938 in Willington and to third-degree larceny in the theft of $12,300 from the American Legion Post 14 in Vernon.

Brown apologized in court.

Brown’s lawyer sought house arrest, saying Brown is a decorated Vietnam War B-52 pilot and has health issues that cannot be cared for in prison.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

