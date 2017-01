Attorney John Matulis answers your legal questions on WTIC’s Law Talk.

Topics this week focused largely on consumers dealing with Home Improvement Contractors, their rights and duties. We also discuss how to avoid or minimize problems with a Contractor right from the start, whom NOT to hire, what to do if the Contractor doesn’t finish (or does sub-par work), and how to get a lawyer to take your case (the law provides for attorney’s fees if the homeowner wins).