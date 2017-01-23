McMahon’s SBA Confirmation Hearing Set For Tuesday

WASHINGTON (CBS Connecticut and AP) – President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Small Business Administration will be introduced during her confirmation hearing Tuesday by the two U.S. senators that defeated her in often contentious political races in 2010 and 2012.

That’s a good omen for Linda McMahon, who will be introduced to lawmakers by Connecticut Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

According to her prepared testimony, McMahon plans to emphasize how she and her husband built World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., a sports entertainment company. McMahon says in the company’s early days she had to decide whether to continue leasing a typewriter or she could actually afford to buy it.

The SBA is charged with helping entrepreneurs build and grow businesses.

