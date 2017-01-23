Man Accused Of Firing Highway Shot

(Rocky Hill, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a man after they say he fired off a shot along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

Troopers say they received a call alerting them that 34-year-old Joseph Weeks fo Newington had fired a shot into the air a little after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday on the I-91 southbound off-ramp at exit 24, not far from the On The Border restaurant.

Rocky Hill Police then stopped a vehicle, a yellow tow truck, matching the description of Weeks’.

He now faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment.

Weeks posted a $5,000 bond.

He’s due in court in New Britain on February 6.