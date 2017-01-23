Judge Rejects Aetna-Humana Merger

January 23, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Aetna, Humana, proposed merger

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has rejected health insurer Aetna’s plan to buy rival Humana for about $34 billion and become a major player in the market for Medicare Advantage coverage.

U.S. District Judge John Bates says in an opinion filed Monday that he largely agrees with federal regulators who contended that such a combination would hurt competition.

An Aetna spokesman says the insurer is reviewing the opinion, and it will give “serious consideration to an appeal.”

