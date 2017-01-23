Gun Found At New Haven School

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police say a gun was found this morning in a city school.

The find was made just after 7:00 a.m. at the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy at 360 Columbus Avenue.

According to police, a school employee found the handgun, which was unloaded and without its magazine.

At the time, school was not yet in session. Students had only begun to arrive for the day when the firearm was removed.

The weapon is being taken to the police Bureau of Investigation where it wlll undergo forensic testing.