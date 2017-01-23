Gun Found At New Haven School

January 23, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: gun in school, New Haven

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police say a gun was found this morning in a city school.

The find was made just after 7:00 a.m. at the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy at 360 Columbus Avenue.

According to police, a school employee found the handgun, which was unloaded and without its magazine.

At the time, school was not yet in session.  Students had only begun to arrive for the day when the firearm was removed.

The weapon is being taken to the police Bureau of Investigation where it wlll undergo forensic testing.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia