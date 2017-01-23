Governor Proposes Funding To Test Foundations

January 23, 2017 5:55 PM
crumbling foundations, Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants to spend $5 million in state bond funds to test home foundations in northeastern Connecticut so see if they’re failing because of a naturally occurring event.

The $5 million allotment will be placed on the next agenda of the State Bond Commission, a panel the Democrat chairs. Funds will be spent on testing and visual inspections to better gauge the extent of the problem.

Hundreds of homeowners have already filed complaints about crumbling foundations. The problem has been traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing a mineral that apparently reacted with oxygen and water, leading to severe and costly cracks in foundations.

The state Department of Housing is allocating $1 million in federal money to help low- and moderate-income homeowners with testing.

 

