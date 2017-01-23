DCF Asks General Assembly Committee To Approve Agreement On Federal Monitor

(CBS Connecticut) — A General Assembly committee today considering whether to approve a deal that would move the Connecticut Department of Children and Families closer to emerging from federal oversight.

Speaking at a public hearing, DCF Commissioner Joette Katz told the Appropriations committee that if lawmakers fail to approve this deal, it would be very difficult to work out another agreement.

“If this is rejected, we will be back in court in a contested hearing, one way or the other, but there is not much leverage or room for future negotiations,” Katz said.

Katz says the agency can meet the first phase of standards for protecting children within a year.

The agreement reduces the number standards DCF must meet before escaping from the oversight of a federal court monitor.

The deal requires the state to stop making cuts to the agency’s budget.

The state would also agree to reduce the number of children each worker is responsible for.

But state Senator Cathy Abercrombie said she did not favor the provision that required the state to maintain DCF’s budget.

Abercrombie said DCF is just one agency that provides human services.

The agreement would have to be approved by the full General Assembly to take effect.