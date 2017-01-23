Counting Participants In Women’s Rights Marches

January 23, 2017 9:53 AM
(CBS Connecticut) – As people turned out for women’s rights rallies from coast to coast on Saturday, University of Connecticut political scientist Jeremy Pressman wondered just how many people were taking part.

Pressman, working with colleague Erica Chenoweth at the University of Denver, endeavored to come up with an accurate tally. Using news reports, eyewitness accounts and other sources, they’ve estimated that between 3.3 million and 4.6 million people participated in the demonstrations at more than 500 locations across the country. An estimated 10,000 turned for a rally at the Capitol in Hartford on Saturday.

“Clearly, this was, if not the largest, one of the largest marches that’s ever taken place,” said Pressman. “To be fair to past marches, usually people are more focused on a few places rather than all over the country, as took place.”

Using crowdsourcing, Pressman and Chenoweth have developed a spreadsheet to help in their count. Pressman says it appears to the start of a research project.

