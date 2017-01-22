State Police Seek Information On Missing Person

Lisbon, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) The Connecticut State Police are seeking the publics help as they

investigate a report of a missing person. Police are searching for Patrick Murphy, a white male from

Lisbon, described as a white male, 5’5” tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen on

Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., walking north on Route 12 into Jewett City wearing a b;ack Underarmour

hoodie and Jordan back pack. McCarthy’s destination was unknown by the reporting party. Anyone with

information is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop E-Montville at (860) 848-6500.