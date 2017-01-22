Newtown Liquor Store Robbed

January 22, 2017 1:54 AM
Newtown, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut)   At approximately 8:28 pm on 1/21/2017 officers responded to 113 South Main, the Red Roster Liquor store on a report of a robbery that just occurred.
Upon arrival officers observed that a fire was burning in the rear of the building, they entered and assisted the FD in extinguishing the fire with fire extinguishers. A proprietor of the store stated that two males entered, one requesting help in locating a product, at that time one brandishing a firearm walked him to the counter and took a large amount of cash from several night receipts.

The suspects fled toward the rear of the store, starting a fire before exiting a rear door, forcing the proprietor to flee through a front window which he smashed to exit.
Both were described as tall white males dressed in dark clothing.
Upon checking the premise and the surroundings area for a suspect, with the assistance of a State PD K9, officers observed a racial slur and two swastikas painted on the rear door of the establishment. The proprietor indicated that the markings were not there before the incident, attributing the same to the suspects.
The Newtown Police Department Patrol Division and Detective Division are investigating the incident with  assistance from the State PD Major Crime and Fire Marshall’s Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia