Newtown Liquor Store Robbed

Newtown, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) At approximately 8:28 pm on 1/21/2017 officers responded to 113 South Main, the Red Roster Liquor store on a report of a robbery that just occurred.

The suspects fled toward the rear of the store, starting a fire before exiting a rear door, forcing the proprietor to flee through a front window which he smashed to exit.

Both were described as tall white males dressed in dark clothing.

Upon checking the premise and the surroundings area for a suspect, with the assistance of a State PD K9, officers observed a racial slur and two swastikas painted on the rear door of the establishment. The proprietor indicated that the markings were not there before the incident, attributing the same to the suspects.

The Newtown Police Department Patrol Division and Detective Division are investigating the incident with assistance from the State PD Major Crime and Fire Marshall’s Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.

Upon arrival officers observed that a fire was burning in the rear of the building, they entered and assisted the FD in extinguishing the fire with fire extinguishers. A proprietor of the store stated that two males entered, one requesting help in locating a product, at that time one brandishing a firearm walked him to the counter and took a large amount of cash from several night receipts.