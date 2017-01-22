Lawmakers To Question Plan To End Child Welfare Oversight

January 22, 2017 3:16 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers say they have many questions about a revised agreement that could finally end federal oversight of Connecticut’s child welfare agency.
The new exit plan, ordered by a federal judge in September, replaces a previous one filed in 2004.
The plan mandates the minimum amount the state must spend on the Department of Children and Families – something the General Assembly cannot change. This comes as Connecticut faces a projected $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year.
The Democratic co-chairwoman of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee questions how long this process will take.
Rep. Toni Walker’s committee on Monday will hold a hearing and vote on the revised exit plan. It will take effect unless it’s rejected by a three-fifths majority in both the House and Senate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

