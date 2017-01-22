3 Injured In Crash During Chase By West Haven Police

January 22, 2017 1:52 AM

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say three people were injured when their car crashed during

a chase by West Haven police. Police say officers tried to pull the car over at about 2 a.m. Saturday

because the driver was speeding and ignoring traffic signals. Officials say the driver sped off and later

crashed the car.  Authorities say three of the four people in the car were treated for minor injuries at a

hospital.  Officers searched the car after the crash and say they found a handgun, heroin and marijuana.

Police say criminal charges are pending. The names of the four people have not been released.

