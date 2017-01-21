Upgrades Coming For Vets Cemetery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials have begun designing an expansion and improvements to the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

The $6 million project includes adding pre-placed crypts and realigning roads to increase burial space at the 24-acre cemetery.

Officials will also raise, realign and clean existing headstones.

The projects are on the 2017 priority list of the U.S. Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration for grant opportunities to receive nearly 100 percent federal reimbursement.

State Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Sean Connolly says the projects will make the cemetery grounds worthy of honoring veterans for years to

come.

More than 8,000 veterans are buried there.

Design work began in the past week and is expected to be finished by July.

