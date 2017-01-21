Thousands Gather For Women’s March On Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March on Hartford as similar rallies were held in Washington and other cities across the country and world in the aftermath of Republican President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The crowd outside the state Capitol on Saturday including many women wearing pink, cat-eared, knit hats and people holding signs saying “Build Bridges Not Walls” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights.” State police estimated that 10,000 people attended.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said it was people’s obligation to love one another and protect each other’s rights. He said the protests on Saturday were an “expression of outrage” at Republican efforts to close Planned Parenthood, limit reproductive rights and deny climate change, among other issues.

Police said the event was peaceful with no reported problems.