Man Wounded In West Haven Shooting

(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police say a man was shot early this morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dix Street.

Witnesses tell police one person say a man running in the area follow in the shots, of which police say numbered 4 or 5.

The vicitm was found suffering from a wound to the shoulder.

The victim told police he was outside his car when the assailant approached and squeezed off several shots before fleeing.

The victim is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital