Man Wounded In West Haven Shooting

January 21, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: shooting, West Haven, Yale-New Haven Hospital

(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police say a man was shot early this morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dix Street.

Witnesses tell police one person say a man running in the area follow in the shots, of which police say numbered 4 or 5.

The vicitm was found suffering from a wound to the shoulder.

The victim told police he was outside his car when the assailant approached and squeezed off several shots before fleeing.

The victim is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia