Town Official Steps Aside Amid Sex Charges

January 20, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Christopher von Keyserling, Greenwich, Representative Town Meeting

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut town official charged with groping a woman has temporarily stepped aside from his duties following his arrest.

The Greenwich Time reports (http://bit.ly/2kawz0D ) that Christopher von Keyserling announced that he is stepping aside from his job as a district
chairman for the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting.

He cited what he called “current circumstances which presently impinge” on his ability to fully perform his duties.

The 71-year-old von Keyserling was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault Jan. 11.

Police allege he pinched the 57-year-old woman in the groin area during an argument at a town-owned rehabilitation and nursing center.

An arrest warrant affidavit says von Keyserling told police the incident was meant as a joke and he apologized.

His lawyer says it wasn’t sexual in nature.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

