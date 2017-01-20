Programming Note: President-elect Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States today; listen to the inauguration ceremony live from 11:30am - 1pm on WTIC NewsTalk 1080. Read More

This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 9:10 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this Inauguration Day morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, shares a look at how the markets are reacting to the Presidential inauguration.

7:20- State Comptroller Kevin Lembo has announced that the state is preparing a request for proposal (RFP) in partnership with the state Health Care Cost Containment Committee that could potentially save the state tens of millions on retiree health costs by implementing a Medicare Advantage plan.

8:20- Coach Geno Auriemma, UConn Womens Basketball Coach, discusses the Huskies’ 92nd consecutive victory last Tuesday night.

8:50-  Dr. Paul Thompson, Chief of Cardiology and The Athletes’ Heart Program at Hartford Hospital and professor of medicine at the University of Connecticut, has a Statins and grapefruit WARNING: Mixing drugs and fruit could be DEADLY cocktail… Is it true?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

