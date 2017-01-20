Solar ‘Trickery’ In Meriden

January 20, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Meriden, Solar

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are warning residents about tags being left on doors in the city– making recipients think they’ve missed a package delivery.

When recipients call, police say they find it’s a Utah-based solar company trying to collect marketing information to sell them solar panels.

Sergeant Darrin McKay says it’s unclear if the practice violates any local laws, but he calls it deceptive and “trickery.” Police continue to look into the matter.

Police urge residents to use common sense and not to give out personal information if something seems suspicious.

