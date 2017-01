(CBS Connecticut) — Police today identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 25 in Newtown yesterday afternoon.

Southbury resident Michael Defusco was 42-years-old.

Newtown Police say he was riding a 2011 Harley Street Glide at the time of the crash.

The bike was found in the southbound lane of Route 25, also known as Mount Pleasant. Defusco was found down an embankment on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the crash to call them at (203) 426-5841.