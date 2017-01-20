Programming Note: President-elect Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States today; listen to the inauguration ceremony live from 11:30am - 1pm on WTIC NewsTalk 1080. Read More

Police ID Woman After Untimely Death In Bristol Apartment

January 20, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Bristol, Kimberly Rudy, Untimely Death

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a woman who died after being found unresponsive in her Bristol apartment earlier this week.

Police say 43-year-old Kimberly Rudy’s live-in boyfriend called police after finding her unresponsive on Wednesday morning. Rudy died at the scene.

Police have said they’re investigating it as an untimely death. An autopsy was performed Thursday morning. Police say the results were inconclusive pending further studies.

Authorities are looking into whether foul play was involved.

The Bristol Press reports court records indicate Rudy had multiple pending criminal cases, including for domestic violence. She had been expected in court on Thursday.

