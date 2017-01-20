New Haven Police Investigate Bank Robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police are investigating a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 205 Church Street.

The bank was held up around 12:45 Friday afternoon, said police. A man passed a teller a note demanding money; no weapon was displayed, said police.

The suspect is described as a white male, heavy-set, with a full dark colored beard, wearing glasses, a dark colored hooded jacket and dark colored pants. He carried a dark colored backpack or similar type bag.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.