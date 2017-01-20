Programming Note: President-elect Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States today; listen to the inauguration ceremony live from 11:30am - 1pm on WTIC NewsTalk 1080. Read More

Man Involved In $3M Connecticut Jewelry Heist Pleads Guilty

January 20, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: jewelry heist, Timothy Forbes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to his role in a kidnapping and the theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store.

Timothy Forbes, of Allentown, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old Forbes was one of five men involved in the April 2013 heist.

Four of them broke into a Meriden apartment, bound the four occupants, and forcefully brought two of them to the Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. There they met Forbes. After they stole about $3 million worth of watches, jewelry and loose diamonds, Forbes served as the getaway driver.

Forbes faces life in prison at sentencing scheduled for April.

The other four defendants have already pleaded guilty.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

