Ex-Night Janitor At Milford School Charged With Child Porn

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A former night janitor at a Milford elementary school has been arrested after authorities say he uploaded child pornography to the internet.

Police say 50-year-old Douglas Mehan was arrested last week and charged with possession of child pornography.

Police say they were notified in November that videos containing child pornography were being put on the internet from a Milford home.

Mehan was formerly listed on the district’s website as a janitor at Meadowside School.

Officials with Milford Public Schools say Mehan was placed on administrative leave when the district learned of the investigation. He has since been fired.

The district says the charges aren’t related to his employment.

State records indicate Mehan is free on a $25,000 bond. He’s expected in court next month.

Mehan’s attorney declined to comment.

