Co-Chair Of Transportation Committee Proposes Motorcycle Helmet Law

January 20, 2017 9:24 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The house co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee is proposing a law requiring all motorcyclists in Connecticut to wear a helmet.

Rep. Tony Guerrera (D-Rocky Hill) says he’s proposing the measure to start a conversation about the topic, and to hear from experts on both the potential benefits and drawbacks of the requirement.

Currently, only minors are required to wear a helmet on a motorcycle in Connecticut. The state did have a helmet law covering all riders, but it was repealed in 1977.

