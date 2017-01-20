5 Valentine’s Day Activities for Singles

Cooking Class
They say the best way into a person’s heart is through their stomach. That also happens to be the only thing you need to bring with you to a cooking class. Who says you can’t have an amazing meal on valentine’s day when you’re single? Grab a friend, sign up for a class and treat yourself! Besides, you never know who you might need to cook a romantic meal for in the future.
If you’re bummed about spending v-day alone don’t just WINE about it…paint it! You don’t have to be a Michelangelo to tap into your creative side. Grab a few friends and head over to a paint and sip event. Not only will you be creating great memories, but you’ll have a one of a kind piece of artwork to take home at the end of the night. What a catch!
This Valentine’s day don’t hate the player…hate the game! What better way to protest this romantic holiday than to have a fun game night with friends. Head to your local dave and busters for some child-like nostalgia or host your own game night. You may even find romance in the cards for your future.
Movie Night
Wether your love life resembles a romantic comedy or a horror movie, a movie night is a great way to spend valentines day with friends. Just add popcorn, chocolate and everyone’s favorite friend Merlot. “Here’s looking at you kid!”
If love is a battle field then prepare for war! Gather up your single comrades and paint the town red on your anti-valentines day pub crawl. Create a public group event on social media and map out the most un-romantic bars you can find. Only the strongest soldiers will survive. The rest will have to be called in for questioning for fraternizing with the enemy.