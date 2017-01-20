3 Charged In Stolen Credit Card Operation

(Guilford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Three men are under arrest after Guildford police say they used stolen credit cards at a store in town.

Investigators say the three may be part of a larger operation along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Just before 6:00 a.m., officers say three men identified as Devin Lee Rhames, Maurice Pringle, and Tyshaun Landells, all from Brooklyn, New York, made purchases of gift cards at a WalMart using stolen credit cards.

Police say the three then fled, the suspect vehicle later spotted at a gas station in town.

Landells was taken into custody but the two other suspects fled.

The vehicle was found ditched on Shoreline Drive. A police canine later tracked down the remaining two suspects in a marsh.

Police say they found several pieces of evidence used to manufacture bogus credit cards including a laptop and a skimming device.

The three suspects are all being held on bonds of $25,000 apiece, facing a litany of charges including larceny, receiving stolen goods, and unlawful use of a scanning device.