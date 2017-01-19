Yard Goats Introduce New Manager

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Saying they needed an “old goat to coach the Yard Goats,” former big league coach Jerry Weinstein was introduced as the minor league ball club’s new manager Thursday.

The 74-year-old Weinstein is a California native with over 40 years of coaching experience at the professional and college levels, including 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization.

Weinstein says he looks forward to coaching in Dunkin’ Donuts park, which has been plagued by construction delays. Officials have promised it will be ready in time for opening day 2017.

Weinstein says one of his most important roles is player development– but it’s more than that. “I’m in a position to have an impact on the lives of a lot of young people– whether they make it to the big leagues or not,” he said. “[T]his is more than coaching baseball players; you’re coaching people.”