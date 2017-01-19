Yard Goats Introduce New Manager

January 19, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Weinstein, Yard Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Saying they needed an “old goat to coach the Yard Goats,” former big league coach Jerry Weinstein was introduced as the minor league ball club’s new manager Thursday.

The 74-year-old Weinstein is a California native with over 40 years of coaching experience at the professional and college levels, including 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization.

Weinstein says he looks forward to coaching in Dunkin’ Donuts park, which has been plagued by construction delays. Officials have promised it will be ready in time for opening day 2017.

Weinstein says one of his most important roles is player development– but it’s more than that. “I’m in a position to have an impact on the lives of a lot of young people– whether they make it to the big leagues or not,” he said. “[T]his is more than coaching baseball players; you’re coaching people.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia