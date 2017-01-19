Water Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle

January 19, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Kim Weeks, New London, Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn (CBS Connecticut) – Waterford police have identified the man found dead Thursday morning along Route 85 near the Crystal Mall.

Police say Kim Weeks, 61, of New London was struck either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. His body was found in the area of 850 Hartford Road, also known as Route 85.

Investigators have seized a blue Toyota Sienna minivan as part of the investigation, with the help of Connecticut State Police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 860-442-9451.

