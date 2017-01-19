This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017 8:47 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Richard Pollock, reporter for the Daily Caller, says CNN missed – or ignored – key facts about Tom Price’s health care stocks.  Pollock says they have not examined all of Price’s stocks, but his earlier article noted at least three Senators own stock in health companies… and his story was about the CNN “hit job” on Pollock.

7:20- Ron Schurin, Associate Professor in Residence, Political Science at UConn, will discuss the Inauguration and also the pardons of President Obama and maybe a bit of history on Presidential pardons.

8:20- Javier El-Hage, Human Rights Foundation’s Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, speaks on the dire situation in Venezuela.

8:50- Coach Geno Auriemma, UConn Womens Basketball Coach, will discuss the Huskies’ 92nd consecutive victory on Tuesday night.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

