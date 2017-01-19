State Police Investigating One Of Their Own

January 19, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: investigation, State Police, Trooper

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police have launched an internal affairs investigation into a trooper over Facebook postings with graphic language about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant on Thursday confirmed the investigation into Trooper Jeffrey Rogers, a 17-year veteran of the force based at Troop E in Montville.
Rogers did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Hartford Courant reports that postings on Rogers’ Facebook page earlier this week said he responded to the Newtown school where 20 children and six educators were shot to death in 2012.

The newspaper reports the postings said Rogers watched as children were removed from the school “stacked like cord wood” and as the medical examiner walked through the school “like a butcher through a slaughter house.”

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia