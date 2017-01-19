State Police Investigating One Of Their Own

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police have launched an internal affairs investigation into a trooper over Facebook postings with graphic language about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant on Thursday confirmed the investigation into Trooper Jeffrey Rogers, a 17-year veteran of the force based at Troop E in Montville.

Rogers did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Hartford Courant reports that postings on Rogers’ Facebook page earlier this week said he responded to the Newtown school where 20 children and six educators were shot to death in 2012.

The newspaper reports the postings said Rogers watched as children were removed from the school “stacked like cord wood” and as the medical examiner walked through the school “like a butcher through a slaughter house.”

