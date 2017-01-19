Rowe Selected For Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award

January 19, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Dee Rowe, Hall of Fame, uconn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut) – Former UConn men’s basketball coach Dee Rowe has been selected by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to receive the 2017 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rowe will receive the award at the Hall of Fame Family Reunion Dinner, that is part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on September 7-9, 2017.

The Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted by the Board of Trustees of the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1973 and is the highest and most prestigious award presented by the Hall of Fame outside of Enshrinement. Named in honor of Hall of Famer John W. Bunn, the first chairman of the Basketball Hall of Fame Committee who served from 1949-64, the award honors coaches, players and contributors whose outstanding accomplishments have impacted the high school, college, professional or international game.

“Dee Rowe is a superb and most deserving recipient of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award,” said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. “As a remarkable teacher and coach and as a mentor and wise counsel to former players, assistant coaches and coaching peers around the globe, Dee’s entire life has been directly linked to his sport of basketball.”

A native of Worcester, Mass., Rowe, 87, says he “fell in love” with the game of basketball in the third grade. He played scholastically at Worcester Academy and during his collegiate days at Middlebury College (A.B. 1952). He also earned a M.Ed. at Boston University in 1953. Rowe Turns 88 on Friday.

For 13 years (1955-69), Rowe was Director of Athletics and head coach of men’s basketball and baseball at Worcester Academy, building the school’s basketball program into a perennial power in New England prep school ranks. His teams won nine New England Prep School Championships and he compiled a 180-44 overall record.

In March of 1969, Rowe was named head coach of men’s basketball at the University of Connecticut and directed the UConn program for the next eight years, winning 120 games. He was named New England Coach of the Year twice (1970, 1976), led UConn to a pair of NIT berths (1974, 1975) and guided the 1975-76 UConn team to the ECAC New England Championship, a berth in the NCAA Tournament and UConn advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia