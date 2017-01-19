Rowe Selected For Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut) – Former UConn men’s basketball coach Dee Rowe has been selected by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to receive the 2017 John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rowe will receive the award at the Hall of Fame Family Reunion Dinner, that is part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on September 7-9, 2017.

The Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted by the Board of Trustees of the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1973 and is the highest and most prestigious award presented by the Hall of Fame outside of Enshrinement. Named in honor of Hall of Famer John W. Bunn, the first chairman of the Basketball Hall of Fame Committee who served from 1949-64, the award honors coaches, players and contributors whose outstanding accomplishments have impacted the high school, college, professional or international game.

“Dee Rowe is a superb and most deserving recipient of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award,” said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. “As a remarkable teacher and coach and as a mentor and wise counsel to former players, assistant coaches and coaching peers around the globe, Dee’s entire life has been directly linked to his sport of basketball.”

A native of Worcester, Mass., Rowe, 87, says he “fell in love” with the game of basketball in the third grade. He played scholastically at Worcester Academy and during his collegiate days at Middlebury College (A.B. 1952). He also earned a M.Ed. at Boston University in 1953. Rowe Turns 88 on Friday.

For 13 years (1955-69), Rowe was Director of Athletics and head coach of men’s basketball and baseball at Worcester Academy, building the school’s basketball program into a perennial power in New England prep school ranks. His teams won nine New England Prep School Championships and he compiled a 180-44 overall record.

In March of 1969, Rowe was named head coach of men’s basketball at the University of Connecticut and directed the UConn program for the next eight years, winning 120 games. He was named New England Coach of the Year twice (1970, 1976), led UConn to a pair of NIT berths (1974, 1975) and guided the 1975-76 UConn team to the ECAC New England Championship, a berth in the NCAA Tournament and UConn advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.