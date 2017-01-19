RAY DUNAWAY: This ‘Unprecedented’ Inauguration

Gary Byrne, former Secret Service officer, former Air Marshal, and author of ‘Crisis of Character,’ speaks with Ray on the Secret Service, federal agencies and local law enforcement, which are preparing for an inauguration whose security will be “unprecedented” due to threats.

Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy said, “I think people today are willing to do things they may not have been willing to do in the past,” and Byrne will discuss the challenges he’s faced working previous inaugurations, and explains what will make this one so different.