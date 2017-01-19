Pre-schooler Seen In Road In Wolcott, Mother Arrested

January 19, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Wolcott

(CBS Connecticut) — Wolcott Police say they got a call that a 3-year-old girl was in the middle of Wolcott Road shortly before 3 o’clock this afternoon, wearing only a diaper.

The preschooler’s mother was arrested.

Police say when they arrived on the heavily-traveled road, a witness told them hat the child’s mother came out of the house and grabbed the child, and took her back inside.

The mother, Kaila Lanfair, told police her daughter was asleep when she went to the bathroom.

A short time later, Lanfair said she heard cars screeching to a halt in front of her house.

Police say officers saw childhood knob covers on the door leading outside, but they were unable to determine if the door had been left ajar.

Lanfair was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

