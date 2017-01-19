Officials Unveil New Training To Spot Sex-Trafficking

January 19, 2017 12:03 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Identifying the warning signs of human trafficking. That’s the focus of a new partnership announced Thursday by state officials and the state’s hotel industry.

Under the program, all employees of the states hospitality industry will be eligible to participate in training designed by Marriott International to combat human trafficking. The training will be taught by law students from Quinnipiac University.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families says 202 children were the subject of child sex-trafficking reports in 2016– compared to just 44 in 2012. Officials say the reporting system has improved, but also that there appears to be an uptick in sex-trafficking cases.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

